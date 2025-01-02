DWG Capital, Dorado Holdings Purchase 106-Unit Multifamily Property in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — A partnership between DWG Capital Partners and Dorado Holdings has purchased Cloverdale Estates, a 106-unit multifamily community located at 3453 Audubon Road in Montgomery. This marks the joint venture’s second acquisition in Montgomery, following the purchase of the 96-unit Greenbriar Apartments in July.

Josh Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap’s Birmingham office represented the seller, an entity doing business as RK Cloverdale LLC, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Cloverdale Estates offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 725 to 1,350 square feet. Each apartment features spacious layouts, patios/balconies and select in-unit washer and dryer connections. Approximately 70 percent of the units have been upgraded with high-end finishes, updated mechanical systems and exterior improvements. The new ownership plans to renovate the remaining apartments over the next 24 months.