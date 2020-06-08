REBusinessOnline

DWG Capital Group Arranges $6.6M Acquisition of Walgreens-Occupied Building in Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Retail, Utah, Western

Walgreens occupies the 14,490-square-foot retail property located at 6016 S. 1550 East in South Ogden, Utah.

SOUTH OGDEN, UTAH — Los Angeles-based DWG Capital Group has negotiated the purchase of a single-tenant, net-leased retail property located in South Ogden, approximately 35 minutes from Salt Lake City. A Sacramento, Calif.-based private family trust acquired the property for $6.6 million.

Built in 2010, the 14,490-square-foot property is situated on 1.6 acres at 6016 S. 1550 East. A corporate-operated Walgreens occupies the property under a 17-year, triple-net lease.

Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group, along with Mitchell Asset Group, represented the buyer, while Deerfield Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Victor Saponari of Quantum Capital Partners arranged debt financing for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  