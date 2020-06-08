DWG Capital Group Arranges $6.6M Acquisition of Walgreens-Occupied Building in Utah

Walgreens occupies the 14,490-square-foot retail property located at 6016 S. 1550 East in South Ogden, Utah.

SOUTH OGDEN, UTAH — Los Angeles-based DWG Capital Group has negotiated the purchase of a single-tenant, net-leased retail property located in South Ogden, approximately 35 minutes from Salt Lake City. A Sacramento, Calif.-based private family trust acquired the property for $6.6 million.

Built in 2010, the 14,490-square-foot property is situated on 1.6 acres at 6016 S. 1550 East. A corporate-operated Walgreens occupies the property under a 17-year, triple-net lease.

Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group, along with Mitchell Asset Group, represented the buyer, while Deerfield Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Victor Saponari of Quantum Capital Partners arranged debt financing for the buyer.