DWG Capital Group Arranges Sale of 7.6-Acre Industrial Development Site in Bastrop, Texas

BASTROP, TEXAS — DWG Capital Group has arranged the sale of a 7.6-acre development site in Bastrop, about 30 miles east of Austin, that is zoned to support cold storage, distribution/warehousing or light retail development. The site consists of two adjacent parcels spanning 5.3 and 2.3 acres that are proximate to Tesla’s $1 billion Gigafactory. The buyer, an undisclosed Austin-based developer, plans to construct a self-storage or industrial flex building at the site with tentative plans to break ground in 2023. Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group represented the seller, Fort Worth-based MAG Capital Partners, as well as the buyer, in the transaction.