REBusinessOnline

DWG Capital Group Arranges Sale of 7.6-Acre Industrial Development Site in Bastrop, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Texas

BASTROP, TEXAS — DWG Capital Group has arranged the sale of a 7.6-acre development site in Bastrop, about 30 miles east of Austin, that is zoned to support cold storage, distribution/warehousing or light retail development. The site consists of two adjacent parcels spanning 5.3 and 2.3 acres that are proximate to Tesla’s $1 billion Gigafactory. The buyer, an undisclosed Austin-based developer, plans to construct a self-storage or industrial flex building at the site with tentative plans to break ground in 2023. Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group represented the seller, Fort Worth-based MAG Capital Partners, as well as the buyer, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  