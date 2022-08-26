DWG Capital Partners Acquires 10,500 SF Industrial Property in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — DWG Capital Partners has acquired a 10,500-square-foot industrial property located at 9606 Old Manor Road in Austin. At the time of sale, the single-tenant facility was fully occupied by custom steel fabricator Austin Iron on a net-lease basis. Drew Boroughs and Andrew Gross of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. First Bank Texas provided fixed-rate acquisition financing for the deal.