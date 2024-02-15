DWG Capital Partners Acquires 65,256 SF Industrial Facility in South Bend Via Sale-Leaseback

SOUTH BEND, IND. — DWG Capital Partners has acquired a 65,256-square-foot industrial facility located at 301 E. Sample St. in South Bend. The sales price was undisclosed. The single-story property is situated on four acres and features a clear height of 24 feet, a drive-in door and two dock doors. Structured as a sale-leaseback, the transaction was completed with private equity firm JAL Equity, which simultaneously acquired the longtime tenant, Mossberg & Co. The tenant is a provider of technology-based print and marketing solutions. Bryan Huber and Michael Soleimani of SAB Capital represented the seller.