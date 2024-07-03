Saturday, July 6, 2024
The buyer purchased the property at 555 Marion Road in a sale-leaseback with Buckeye Shapeform.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

DWG Capital Partners Acquires 75,906 SF Industrial Facility in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — DWG Capital Partners has acquired a 75,906-square-foot industrial facility in Columbus for an undisclosed price in a sale-leaseback transaction with Buckeye Shapeform. The property at 555 Marion Road features three dock doors and clear heights ranging from 12 to 25 feet. Phil DiGennaro and Dorothy Lee of Stream Capital Partners represented Buckeye Shapeform, a manufacturer whose specialties include custom fabrication of metal and plastic instrument enclosures, instrumentation and novelty cans as well as precision deep draw metal.

