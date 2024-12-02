Monday, December 2, 2024
Kecy Metal Technologies occupies the property at 4111 Munson Highway.
DWG Capital Partners Acquires 84,612 SF Industrial Facility in Southeast Michigan Via Sale-Leaseback

by Kristin Harlow

HUDSON, MICH. — DWG Capital Partners, in partnership with MAG Capital Partners, has acquired an 84,612-square-foot industrial facility in southeast Michigan’s Hudson. The purchase price for the sale-leaseback transaction was undisclosed. Kecy Metal Technologies, a precision metal stamping company within ARC Group Worldwide’s portfolio, occupies the property at 4111 Munson Highway. Built in 1988, the facility features a 20-foot ceiling height. Doug Passon and Robert Bender of Fortis Net Lease represented the seller, while Aaron Eichenberg of Pantheon Commercial represented DWG. The transaction marks the first purchase in Michigan for DWG.

