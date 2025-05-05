Monday, May 5, 2025
Kalkaska Screw Products occupies the facilities.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMichiganMidwest

DWG Capital Partners Buys 49,000 SF Michigan Industrial Portfolio in Sale-Leaseback

by Kristin Harlow

KALKASKA, MICH. — DWG Capital Partners has purchased an industrial manufacturing portfolio in Northwest Michigan in a sale-leaseback with Kalkaska Screw Products. The neighboring facilities total 49,000 square feet on 13.4 acres in Kalkaska. Employee-owned Kalkaska Screw Products manufactures highly engineered machined components primarily for the automotive, aerospace and heavy truck industries. Brent Lowell of Community Choice Credit Union originated acquisition financing. Luke Timmis, Griffin Pitcher, Mark Woods and Cade Kozlowski of Signature Associates represented the seller.

