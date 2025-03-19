Wednesday, March 19, 2025
DWG Capital Partners Buys 78,600 SF Industrial Complex in Cameron, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CAMERON, TEXAS — DWG Capital Partners has purchased a 78,600-square-foot industrial complex in Cameron, about 80 miles northeast of Austin. The property consists of multiple buildings on a 27.8-acre site that can support manufacturing, warehouse, office and storage uses. DWG Capital Partners acquired the property in a sale-leaseback with The Butler Weldments Corp., a provider of fabricated and machined metal products that will continue to occupy the facility on a 20-year, triple-net lease. Jonathan Ameen and Mark Grossman of Northmarq represented the seller/tenant in the off-market transaction. Judd Dunning internally negotiated the deal on behalf of DWG Capital Partners.

