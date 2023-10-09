Monday, October 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
260-S-Hibbert-St-Mesa-AZ
AirBagIt occupies the 72,780-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility at 260 S. Hibbert St. in Mesa, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialNet LeaseWestern

DWG Capital Partners Buys Industrial Facility in Mesa, Arizona from AirBagIt for $10M

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — DWG Capital Partners has acquired a manufacturing and distribution facility, located at 260 S. Hibbert St. in Mesa, for $10 million in a sale-leaseback transaction.

AirBagIt fully occupies the 72,780-square-foot property, which is a former concrete tilt-up cold storage facility situated on 1.9 acres. The building features 17-foot clear heights, three docks, one drive-in dock and three external dock levelers.

The custom engineering company will continue to occupy the property under an 18-year, triple-net lease. The company specializes in manufacturing innovative motor vehicle parts and accessories.

Glen Miles of Calgary, Canada-based Miles Capital Partners represented the seller in the off-market transaction.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Office Property in...

ICP Acquires Concord Mall in Elkhart, Indiana, Plans...

Interra Realty Brokers $9.2M Sale of Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.9M Sale of KFC-Occupied...

ZOM Sells 320-Unit Sorrento Affordable Housing Community in...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 382-Bed Student Housing Community...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 328-Unit Apartment...

Rosewood Property Acquires 170,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Newmark Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 754,795 SF Industrial Portfolio...