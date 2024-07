MONTGOMERY, ALA. — DWG Capital Partners and Dorado Holdings have purchased Greenbriar Apartments, a 96-unit multifamily community in Montgomery. Located at 4604 Virginia Loop Road, the property features 13 two-story buildings situated on 5.4 acres.

Insight Management Group sold the community for an undisclosed price. Jonny Easterling of Wiley Real Estate Group represented the seller in the transaction.