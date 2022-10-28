DWG Capital Partners Sells 35,835 SF Light Industrial Facility in Columbus, Texas
COLUMBUS, TEXAS — DWG Capital Partners has sold a 35,835-square-foot light industrial facility in Columbus, located west of Houston. The investment and advisory firm acquired the asset in April 2021 via a sale-leaseback with the tenant, The Theut Co., a division of Denver Glass Interiors. Simon Miller of Endaxi Capital Partners represented DWG Capital Partners and the buyer, a private partnership based in Oregon, in the off-market transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.