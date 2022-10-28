DWG Capital Partners Sells 35,835 SF Light Industrial Facility in Columbus, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Theut Co.'s industrial building in Columbus, Texas, totals 35,835 square feet.

COLUMBUS, TEXAS — DWG Capital Partners has sold a 35,835-square-foot light industrial facility in Columbus, located west of Houston. The investment and advisory firm acquired the asset in April 2021 via a sale-leaseback with the tenant, The Theut Co., a division of Denver Glass Interiors. Simon Miller of Endaxi Capital Partners represented DWG Capital Partners and the buyer, a private partnership based in Oregon, in the off-market transaction.