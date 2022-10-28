REBusinessOnline

DWG Capital Partners Sells 35,835 SF Light Industrial Facility in Columbus, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Theut-Co.-Columbus-Texas

Theut Co.'s industrial building in Columbus, Texas, totals 35,835 square feet.

COLUMBUS, TEXAS — DWG Capital Partners has sold a 35,835-square-foot light industrial facility in Columbus, located west of Houston. The investment and advisory firm acquired the asset in April 2021 via a sale-leaseback with the tenant, The Theut Co., a division of Denver Glass Interiors. Simon Miller of Endaxi Capital Partners represented DWG Capital Partners and the buyer, a private partnership based in Oregon, in the off-market transaction.

