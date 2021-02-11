REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Arranges $26.8M Refinancing for Springwater Crossing Apartments in Oregon

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

GRESHAM, ORE. — Dwight Capital has closed a $26.8 million HUD 223(a)(7) refinancing for Springwater Crossing Apartments in Gresham.

Built in 2000, the property features 32 apartments, a resident lounge, fitness center and four playgrounds. Additionally, Springwater Crossing qualifies as a green/energy-efficient property and therefore received a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points.

Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.

