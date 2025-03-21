Friday, March 21, 2025
Skyview-Heights-Airway-Heights-WA
Skyview Heights in Airway Heights, Wash., features 128 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Dwight Capital Finances $22.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Skyview Heights Apartments in Airways Heights, Washington

by Amy Works

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Dwight Capital has closed a $22.5 million HUD 223(f) loan for Skyview Heights, a garden-style apartment community in Airways Heights, a suburb of Spokane. Proceeds of the loan were used to pay off the existing debt, cover closing costs, fund a replacement reserve for future capital improvements and provide a sizable cash out. The refinance also qualified for a reduced Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) to 25 basis points due to the property’s GreenPoint Rated New Home Silver Level Certification for sustainable design. McBride Capital arranged the transaction.

The property features 128 apartments spread across 16 two-story buildings. The unit mix includes 32 one-bedroom units, 80 two-bedroom apartments and 16 three-bedroom units. Each apartment features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Skyview Heights also offers a single-story clubhouse and lounge, a barbecue area, pool and spa and a fully equipped fitness center.

