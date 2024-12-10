Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Dwight Capital Finances $24.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Wellspring Apartments in Columbia, South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dwight Capital has financed a $24.5 million HUD 223(f) loan for Wellspring Apartments, a 232-unit, garden-style multifamily community located in Columbia. This loan qualifies for a reduced Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) totaling 25 basis points. The undisclosed borrower will use the loan to retire existing debt, close costs, fund the replacement reserve account and complete necessary repairs.

Keith Hoffman and Aaron Kirshtein of Dwight Capital originated the loan. The apartment community consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and amenities include a clubhouse, leasing office, walking trails, grilling areas, fitness center, valet trash service and a resort-style pool.

