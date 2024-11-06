Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Tanglewood-Apts-Davis-CA
Located in Davis, Calif., Tanglewood @ Davis offers 216 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and a dog park.
Dwight Capital Finances $59.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Apartment Community in Davis, California

by Amy Works

DAVIS, CALIF. — Dwight Capital has closed a $59.9 million HUD 223(f) refinance for Tanglewood @ Davis, a garden-style apartment complex in Davis. Spanning 14.3 acres, the property offers 216 one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 30 two-story residential buildings.

Units include modern appliances, granite countertops, fireplaces and balconies or patios. Community amenities include private parking garages, a basketball court, dog park, fitness center, barbecue and firepit lounge and a swimming pool.

Elliot Haft of Dwight Capital originated the transaction. The borrower was not disclosed.

