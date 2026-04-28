Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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55-Union-Newark
Employment hubs in the vicinity of 55 Union in Newark include Newark Penn Station and Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as three major universities within a 1.5-mile radius, one of which is Rutgers University.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Dwight Capital Provides $110M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Newark Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $110 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of 55 Union, a 12-story apartment building in Newark’s historic Ironbound neighborhood. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners and completed in 2023, 55 Union offers 403 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 3,222 square feet of commercial space. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubroom, coffee bar, private dining room, a rooftop garden and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Josh Hoffman and Jonathan Pomper of Dwight originated the debt through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, J&L Cos.

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