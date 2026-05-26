Dwight Capital Provides $114M HUD-Insured Loan for Office-to-Apartment Conversion in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Dwight Capital has provided a $114 million HUD 221(d)(4) substantial rehabilitation loan for the conversion of 100 East Wisconsin, a 34-story office building in Milwaukee, into a 373-unit luxury apartment community. Positioned at the heart of the city’s central business district along the Milwaukee River, 100 East Wisconsin is currently the state’s third-tallest building and will become the tallest residential building upon completion, according to Dwight.

Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, spa, coworking space, conference room, pet lounge, bike storage, multiple lounge and bar areas, a game room with a sports simulator and a rooftop deck with swimming pool.

At 35 years old, 100 East Wisconsin is among the newest buildings ever added to the National Register of Historic Places, having been designated in January 2025 in recognition of its architectural and historic significance. The distinction qualified the project for federal and state historic tax credits. The City of Milwaukee further supported the project with a tax-increment financing package of up to $16.6 million through a newly established tax-increment district.

The HUD loan was the largest multifamily HUD loan ever closed in Wisconsin; the largest multifamily loan approved by HUD’s Midwest Region Office, which oversees lending across six states; and the largest HUD 221(d)(4) construction loan in Dwight Capital’s history. Loan proceeds will be used for both the construction and permanent financing of the development. Keith Hoffman and Jack Tawil of Dwight originated the loan on behalf of the developers, Klein Development and MOS R.E.