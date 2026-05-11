Dwight Capital Provides $130M HUD-Insured Refinancing for North Miami Apartment Community

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — Dwight Capital has provided a $130 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of The Gardens Residences, a 358-unity luxury apartment building located in downtown North Miami. Keith Hoffman and Aaron Kirshtein of Dwight Capital originated the 35-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrowers, Sebastien Scemla, John Lago and Shawn Chemtov of Omega Real Estate Management Group. The loan proceeds will be used to retire an existing Dwight Mortgage Trust bridge loan, return equity to the borrower and provide a fully amortizing mortgage.

This transaction marks the largest HUD loan ever closed in the state and the largest multifamily loan approved by HUD’s Southeast regional office, according to Dwight Capital.

Completed in 2024, the nine-story apartment complex houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning between 80 and 120 percent of the area median income (AMI). The Gardens Residences features a mix of amenities including a swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga lawn, pet spa, grilling area and lounges.