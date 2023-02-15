REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $155M Refinancing for Dallas-Area Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas, Top Stories

Resort-at-925-Main-Grapevine

Resort at 925 Main, a 251-unit complex in Grapevine, is one of three properties in the recently refinanced portfolio.

IRVING AND GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided three loans totaling $155 million for the refinancing of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 1,081 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The borrower was Texas-based Paramount Investment Corp.

Resort at 925 Main totals 251 units and is located in Grapevine, which is situated on the periphery of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The property comprises two three-story buildings and one four-story building on a five-acre site. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, business center, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas.

The other two properties — Jefferson Ridge and Resort at Jefferson Park — total 830 units and are located in the central metroplex city of Irving. The sites of these communities, which are situated along either side of Thomas Jefferson Park, span a combined 34 acres. Both properties offer one- and two-bedroom units, as well as pools, clubhouses and fitness centers.

Specific terms of the loans, which were originated through HUD’s 223(f) program, were not disclosed. Each of the properties is in the process of achieving National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification status, which is a requirement under the terms of the financing.

— Taylor Williams

 





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  