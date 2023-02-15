Dwight Capital Provides $155M Refinancing for Dallas-Area Multifamily Portfolio

Resort at 925 Main, a 251-unit complex in Grapevine, is one of three properties in the recently refinanced portfolio.

IRVING AND GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided three loans totaling $155 million for the refinancing of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 1,081 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The borrower was Texas-based Paramount Investment Corp.

Resort at 925 Main totals 251 units and is located in Grapevine, which is situated on the periphery of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The property comprises two three-story buildings and one four-story building on a five-acre site. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, business center, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas.

The other two properties — Jefferson Ridge and Resort at Jefferson Park — total 830 units and are located in the central metroplex city of Irving. The sites of these communities, which are situated along either side of Thomas Jefferson Park, span a combined 34 acres. Both properties offer one- and two-bedroom units, as well as pools, clubhouses and fitness centers.

Specific terms of the loans, which were originated through HUD’s 223(f) program, were not disclosed. Each of the properties is in the process of achieving National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification status, which is a requirement under the terms of the financing.

— Taylor Williams