Dwight Capital Provides $17.5M HUD Loan for Everett Street Lofts in Portland

Located in Portland, Ore., Everett Street Lofts features 117 apartments and three ground-floor retail spaces, occupied by Mikiko Mochi Donuts and Concrete Treehouse Salon.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Dwight Capital has provided a $17.5 million HUD 223(f) loan for Everett Street Lofts, a mixed-used development in Portland. Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the transaction, and Lake Oswego-based McBride Capital was the correspondent.

Built in 2021, the property features 117 apartments and three ground-floor retail spaces. Community amenities include a dog wash station, keyless security access system, indoor bicycle storage and in-unit washers/dryers. Mikiko Mochi Donuts and Concrete Treehouse Salon occupy the retail space.