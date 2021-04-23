REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $18.5M HUD Loan for Refinancing of West Texas Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided an $18.5 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Brady Station Apartments, a 262-unit multifamily asset located in the West Texas city of Odessa. The property consists of 18 buildings and features amenities such as a pool, tennis court, dog park, playground and a putting green. Kevin Lifshitz and Jacob Gauptman of Dwight Capital originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Iowa-based BH Equities LLC.

