Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Meadowbrook-Apts-West-Sacramento-CA
Located in West Sacramento, Calif., Meadowbrook Apartments features 92 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Dwight Capital Provides $21.6M HUD Loan for Meadowbrook Apartments in West Sacramento, California

by Amy Works

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Dwight Capital has provided a $21.6 million HUD 223(f) loan for Meadowbrook Apartments, a newly renovated multifamily community in West Sacramento.

Proceeds from the loan will be used to retire existing debt and fund property improvements for the borrower, Tesseract Capital Group. The loan also benefitted from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points, as Meadowbrook Apartments holds National Green Building Standard Bronze certification.

Meadowbrook Apartments features 92 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with patios and balconies spread across 10 two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include two communal buildings, a fitness center, game room, dog park, pool, barbecue/picnic area and pool house with bathroom and kitchenette facilities.

You may also like

PMG, Greybrook Obtain $178M Refinancing for Society Wynwood...

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Complete 248-Unit Harlow Apartments in...

MMCC Arranges $14.5M Refinancing for Somerset Crossing Shopping...

Northmarq Provides $75.5M Loan for Refinancing of Luxury...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $2.6M Acquisition...

Paragon Real Estate Investments Sells Heritage Towne Center...

Sorrento Seven Acquires Industrial Building in Gilbert, Arizona...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $5.8M Sale of Retail...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...