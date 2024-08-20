Dwight Capital Provides $21.6M HUD Loan for Meadowbrook Apartments in West Sacramento, California

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Dwight Capital has provided a $21.6 million HUD 223(f) loan for Meadowbrook Apartments, a newly renovated multifamily community in West Sacramento.

Proceeds from the loan will be used to retire existing debt and fund property improvements for the borrower, Tesseract Capital Group. The loan also benefitted from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points, as Meadowbrook Apartments holds National Green Building Standard Bronze certification.

Meadowbrook Apartments features 92 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with patios and balconies spread across 10 two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include two communal buildings, a fitness center, game room, dog park, pool, barbecue/picnic area and pool house with bathroom and kitchenette facilities.