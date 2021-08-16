REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $21M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Amarillo Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $21 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Ridgewood Apartments, a 240-unit property in Amarillo. The 10-building community was constructed in 2015 and features a pool, playground, business center, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts and a party room. Daniel Malka of Dwight Capital originated the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.

