Dwight Capital Provides $22.2M Acquisition Loan for Queens Village Apartments

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based commercial finance firm Dwight Capital has provided a $22.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Queens Village Apartments, a 132-unit multifamily complex. The property comprises three- and six-story apartment buildings featuring a mix of rent-controlled and rent-stabilized units, as well as onsite maintenance services and laundry facilities. Adam Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the financing, which was arranged by Marvin Jeremias of Crossmark Capital. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.