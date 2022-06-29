REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $22.2M Acquisition Loan for Queens Village Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based commercial finance firm Dwight Capital has provided a $22.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Queens Village Apartments, a 132-unit multifamily complex. The property comprises three- and six-story apartment buildings featuring a mix of rent-controlled and rent-stabilized units, as well as onsite maintenance services and laundry facilities. Adam Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the financing, which was arranged by Marvin Jeremias of Crossmark Capital. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  