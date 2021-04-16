Dwight Capital Provides $22.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Senior Living Community in Minnesota
RICHFIELD, MINN. — Dwight Capital has provided a $22.2 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Gramercy Park Cooperative at Lake Shore Drive in Richfield, an inner-ring suburb of the Twin Cities. The 157-unit senior living community rises 12 stories on 1.7 acres. Amenities include a library, fitness room, hair salon, community room, grocery store, individual storage space and exterior gardens. Josh Sasouness of Dwight originated the 223(a)(7) loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.