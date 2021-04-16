Dwight Capital Provides $22.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Senior Living Community in Minnesota

RICHFIELD, MINN. — Dwight Capital has provided a $22.2 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Gramercy Park Cooperative at Lake Shore Drive in Richfield, an inner-ring suburb of the Twin Cities. The 157-unit senior living community rises 12 stories on 1.7 acres. Amenities include a library, fitness room, hair salon, community room, grocery store, individual storage space and exterior gardens. Josh Sasouness of Dwight originated the 223(a)(7) loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.