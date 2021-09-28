Dwight Capital Provides $22.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Wisconsin Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, WIS. — Dwight Capital has provided a $22.7 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Fairways Apartments in Fitchburg, a southern suburb of Madison. The 369-unit apartment complex is comprised of 14 buildings and is situated on Nine Springs Golf Course. Amenities include a pool, common areas and two tennis courts. Brandon Baksh of Dwight originated the loan, which benefited from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium reduction set at 25 basis points because the property is Energy Star-certified. The borrower was undisclosed.