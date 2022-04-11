REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $22.7M HUD-Insured Refinancing for San Antonio Affordable Housing Community

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $22.7 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Stablewood Farms, a 252-unit affordable housing community in San Antonio. Built in 2002, the property comprises 16 two- and three-story buildings, five garages, a leasing office and a community center on a 22-acre site. The majority (75 percent) of the units are restricted to households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), while 20 percent are reserved for renters earning up to 50 percent of AMI. Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the loan through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, locally based nonprofit organization Merced Housing Texas.

