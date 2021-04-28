REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $23.6M in HUD Financing for Multifamily Asset in Montgomery, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

MONTGOMERY, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided $23.6 million in HUD financing for Montgomery Trace & Stewart Creek Apartments, a 264-unit multifamily asset in Montgomery, about 50 miles north of Houston. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt. The property was built in two phases between 2005 and 2011 and features amenities such as three pools, a fitness center, resident clubhouse, playground and a dog park. Brian Yee of Dwight Capital originated the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

