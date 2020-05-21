REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $23.8M HUD Green Loan for Refinancing of Austin Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Oxford at Tech Ridge in Austin totals 256 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $23.8 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Oxford at Tech Ridge, a 256-unit apartment community in Austin. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, indoor basketball court, resident clubhouse, business center and a dog park. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight Capital originated the loan through HUD’s Green Mortgage Insurance Premium program, which allowed for a reduced rate of 0.25 percent based on the property’s green/energy efficient status. The sponsor was Justin Swartz, owner of Oxford at Tech Ridge Apartments LLC.

