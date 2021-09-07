Dwight Capital Provides $23M Construction Loan for City View Apartments in Lansing, Michigan

LANSING, MICH. — Dwight Capital has provided a $23 million loan for the construction of City View Apartments in Lansing. Upon completion, the four-story building will include 117 apartment units and 3,500 square feet of ground-level retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center and parking garage. Adam Sasouness of Dwight originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.