Dwight Capital Provides $23M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of California Multifamily Property

HANFORD, CALIF. — Dwight Capital has closed a $23 million HUD 223(f) refinance loan for Berkshire Crossing, a multifamily community in Hanford. Keith Hoffman and Aaron Kirshtein of Dwight Capital originated the transaction on behalf of the borrowers, Fresno Supreme and Santa Lucia Ventures. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt on the property, provide the borrower with cash-out and 35-year fully amortizing, fixed-rate financing.

Completed in 2022, Berkshire Crossing offers 92 garden-style one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans spread across four residential buildings. Units feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and private patios and balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, package lockers and a community clubhouse.