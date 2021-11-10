REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $25.8M Refinancing of Denton Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $25.8 million loan for the refinancing of Majestic Parc, a 217-unit apartment complex located in the North Texas city of Denton. Built between 2018 and 2019, the property consists of six three-story buildings on a 10-acre site. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community room and walking trails. Daniel Malka of Dwight Capital originated the financing. Fisher Wells of Greysteel arranged the debt. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  