Dwight Capital Provides $25.8M Refinancing of Denton Apartment Community
DENTON, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $25.8 million loan for the refinancing of Majestic Parc, a 217-unit apartment complex located in the North Texas city of Denton. Built between 2018 and 2019, the property consists of six three-story buildings on a 10-acre site. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community room and walking trails. Daniel Malka of Dwight Capital originated the financing. Fisher Wells of Greysteel arranged the debt. The borrower was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.