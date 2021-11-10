Dwight Capital Provides $25.8M Refinancing of Denton Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $25.8 million loan for the refinancing of Majestic Parc, a 217-unit apartment complex located in the North Texas city of Denton. Built between 2018 and 2019, the property consists of six three-story buildings on a 10-acre site. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community room and walking trails. Daniel Malka of Dwight Capital originated the financing. Fisher Wells of Greysteel arranged the debt. The borrower was not disclosed.