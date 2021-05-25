REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $26.7M HUD Loan for Refinancing of Central Texas Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $26.7 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Sadler House, a 240-unit multifamily asset in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The property was built between 2016 and 2018 and consists of seven residential buildings, seven garages and a leasing center/clubhouse. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and an outdoor courtyard and entertainment pavilion. Josh Hoffman and Alex Shoenfeld of Dwight Capital originated the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

