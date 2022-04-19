Dwight Capital Provides $27.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Construction of Kansas City Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Dwight Capital has provided a $27.2 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the construction of The Apartments at Westport Commons in Kansas City. The 138-unit apartment project will be built on the site once occupied by Westport High School. The school closed in 2010 and the site was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. Kansas City Public Schools Repurposing Initiative acquired the site. Locally based Brain Group and Mercier Street are the developers. Amenities will include a clubhouse, leasing office, business center, fitness center, dog park, cinema, community rooms, concierge services and 24,000 square feet of commercial space.

The project will utilize state and federal historic tax credits in addition to the debt financing from Dwight. The loan includes a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) reduction set at 25 basis points because the property will qualify as green or energy-efficient housing under the LEED program. Steven Hunt of Dwight originated the loan.