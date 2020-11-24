REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $27.2M HUD Loan for Refinancing of North Austin Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $27.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Terrazzo Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily community in North Austin. Built in 1997 and renovated in 2007, the property consists of 12 three-story buildings on an 18-acre tract. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, coffee bar, clubhouse and a playground. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight Capital originated the financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  