Dwight Capital Provides $27.2M HUD Loan for Refinancing of North Austin Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $27.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Terrazzo Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily community in North Austin. Built in 1997 and renovated in 2007, the property consists of 12 three-story buildings on an 18-acre tract. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, coffee bar, clubhouse and a playground. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight Capital originated the financing.