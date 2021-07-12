REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $27.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Algonquin, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Dwight Capital has provided a $27.3 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Algonquin Square Apartments in Algonquin. The 220-unit apartment complex was built in 2013 and consists of 11 buildings. Amenities include a gym, business center, pool, lounge area and outdoor grilling area. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a Chicago-based real estate company. The loan benefitted from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium reduction set at 25 basis points because the property is Energy Star-certified.

