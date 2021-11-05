Dwight Capital Provides $27.6M Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $27.6 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Parc 410, a 344-unit apartment community in San Antonio. The property encompasses 21 buildings on a 10-acre site and offers amenities such as two pools, a basketball court, fitness center, business center and a dog park. Adam Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.