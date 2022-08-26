Dwight Capital Provides $27M Acquisition Loan for Western New York Seniors Housing Portfolio

JAMESTOWN AND FREWSBURG, N.Y. — Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided a $27 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a portfolio of four seniors housing properties totaling 293 beds in Western New York. The facilities are located in Jamestown and Frewsburg and offer memory care and assisted living services. Dwight’s Josh Levin originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Culture Care Senior Living.