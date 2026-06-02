Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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La-Ventana-at-Canyon-West-Lubbock
Communal amenities at La Ventana at Canyon West in Lubbock will include a sports court, cornhole area, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a chess courtyard, dog park, dog washroom, perimeter fencing and EV charging stations. Phase II residents will also have shared access to the clubhouse and pool from Phase I, which totaled 188 units.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

Dwight Capital Provides $27M HUD-Insured Loan for Lubbock Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $27 million HUD-insured loan for a 104-unit multifamily project in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The 10-building project represents Phase II of a larger development known as La Ventana at Canyon West. The unit mix will comprise 54 one-bedroom residences, 46 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom units, all of which will have private balconies/patios. Brandon Baksh and Tommy Ng of Dwight originated the loan through HUD’s 241(a) program on behalf of the borrower, Martin Inderman Development.

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