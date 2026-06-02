Dwight Capital Provides $27M HUD-Insured Loan for Lubbock Multifamily Project

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $27 million HUD-insured loan for a 104-unit multifamily project in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The 10-building project represents Phase II of a larger development known as La Ventana at Canyon West. The unit mix will comprise 54 one-bedroom residences, 46 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom units, all of which will have private balconies/patios. Brandon Baksh and Tommy Ng of Dwight originated the loan through HUD’s 241(a) program on behalf of the borrower, Martin Inderman Development.