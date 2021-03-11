Dwight Capital Provides $30.2M HUD Financing for Cabrillo Apartments in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Dwight Capital has closed $30.2 million in HUD financing for Cabrillo Apartments in Las Vegas.

The loan includes a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points because the property is Energy Star certified. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.

Built in 2008, Cabrillo Apartments features six residential buildings offering a total of 242 units, a leasing office/clubhouse and four garage buildings. Community amenities include a pool, spa, business center, fitness room and common lounge area.