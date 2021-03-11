REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $30.2M HUD Financing for Cabrillo Apartments in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Dwight Capital has closed $30.2 million in HUD financing for Cabrillo Apartments in Las Vegas.

The loan includes a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points because the property is Energy Star certified. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.

Built in 2008, Cabrillo Apartments features six residential buildings offering a total of 242 units, a leasing office/clubhouse and four garage buildings. Community amenities include a pool, spa, business center, fitness room and common lounge area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  