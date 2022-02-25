REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $30.5M Refinancing for Metro Dallas Seniors Housing Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $30.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Retreat at Grand Prairie, a 154-unit seniors housing property in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The four-story building sits on 7.7 acres and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, game room, pet park and a putting green. Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

