Dwight Capital Provides $31.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Highland Club Apartments in Baton Rouge

Posted on by in Loans, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Dwight Capital has provided a $31.4 million HUD-insured loan for Highland Club Apartments, a 279-unit garden-style multifamily community in Baton Rouge. Located at 17505 Jefferson Highway, Highland Club is situated about 15.5 miles from downtown Baton Rouge.

Built in three phases between 2003 and 2019, the property includes 28 buildings and a clubhouse situated on over 23 acres. The average square feet of the units is 1,162 square feet. Community amenities include a pet park, swimming pool, poolside cabanas, picnic/barbecue area, business center, fitness center and walking trails.

Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the transaction. The loan benefitted from a green mortgage insurance premium (MIP) reduction set at 25 basis points because the property is Energy Star-certified. The loan was given to HCone LLC, the borrowing entity.