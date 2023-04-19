Dwight Capital Provides $31.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Multifamily Asset in Little Elm, Texas

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $31.4 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Village at Lakefront, a 242-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas community of Little Elm. The property was built on 6.4 acres in 2017 and consists of two four-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse with a community room, fitness center and a leasing office. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the financing through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, ChadNic Properties.