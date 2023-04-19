Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Village-at-Lakefront-Little-Elm
The Village at Lakefront in Little Elm totals 242 units. The property was built in 2017.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Dwight Capital Provides $31.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Multifamily Asset in Little Elm, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $31.4 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Village at Lakefront, a 242-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas community of Little Elm. The property was built on 6.4 acres in 2017 and consists of two four-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse with a community room, fitness center and a leasing office. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the financing through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, ChadNic Properties.

You may also like

Wildcat Management to Develop $150M Mixed-Use Project in...

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 234,215 SF Industrial...

Puttshack Opens 26,000 SF Entertainment Center in Downtown...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of RV Park...

Estate Cos. to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of...

Peak Realty Begins Preleasing for Sage West Loop...

McShane Completes 24-Unit Illinois Affordable Housing Community for...

Shopoff Unveils 26-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment for Westminster Mall...