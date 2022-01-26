Dwight Capital Provides $32.4M HUD Construction Loan for Gibson Apartments in Metro Dallas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $32.4 million HUD construction loan for The Gibson, a 199-unit apartment community in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The five-story building will be situated on a 4.4-acre site and will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a clubhouse, dog park and a rooftop terrace. Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Completion is slated for the first half of 2023.
