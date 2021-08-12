REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $32.8M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Clarkston, Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

CLARKSTON, MICH. — Dwight Capital has provided a $32.8 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Legends of Fox Creek in Clarkston, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The garden-style apartment complex includes 339 units across 14 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, picnic area and dog park. Josh Sasouness of Dwight Capital originated the loan, which benefitted from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium reduction since the property qualifies as energy-efficient housing.

