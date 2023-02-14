Dwight Capital Provides $32.8M HUD Refinancing for Pimlico Apartments in Pullman, Washington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Pimlico Apartments in Pullman, Wash., features 361 residential units and an onsite management office.

PULLMAN, WASH. — Dwight Capital has closed a $32.8 million HUD refinancing for Pimlico Apartments, a multifamily property in Pullman. Situated on 17 acres, the community consists of 30 three-story building offering a total of 361 apartments, an onsite management office and parking. The community was completed in two phases, with Phase I delivered in 2014 and Phase II in 2016.

Keith Hoffman and Jack Tawil of Dwight Capital originated the transaction for the borrower, Corporate Pointe Developers. The loan benefitted from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points because Pimlico Apartments is Energy Star certified.