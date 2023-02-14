Dwight Capital Provides $32.8M HUD Refinancing for Pimlico Apartments in Pullman, Washington
PULLMAN, WASH. — Dwight Capital has closed a $32.8 million HUD refinancing for Pimlico Apartments, a multifamily property in Pullman. Situated on 17 acres, the community consists of 30 three-story building offering a total of 361 apartments, an onsite management office and parking. The community was completed in two phases, with Phase I delivered in 2014 and Phase II in 2016.
Keith Hoffman and Jack Tawil of Dwight Capital originated the transaction for the borrower, Corporate Pointe Developers. The loan benefitted from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points because Pimlico Apartments is Energy Star certified.