Dwight Capital Provides $33M HUD Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Oregon
SALEM, MILWAUKIE AND CORVALLIS, ORE. — Dwight Capital has closed $33 million in HUD financing for a portfolio of five market-rate apartment complexes in Oregon.
Totaling 557 units across 26 acres, the portfolio includes Brighton Park Apartments, Salem Parkway Apartments and West Salem Apartments in Salem; Crystal Lake Apartments in Milwaukie; and The Riviera in Corvallis.
The five loans qualified as green/energy-efficient housing and benefitted from a reduction in mortgage insurance premium, according to Dwight Capital. Josh Sasouness and Josh Hoffman of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.