REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $33M HUD Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Oregon

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

SALEM, MILWAUKIE AND CORVALLIS, ORE. — Dwight Capital has closed $33 million in HUD financing for a portfolio of five market-rate apartment complexes in Oregon.

Totaling 557 units across 26 acres, the portfolio includes Brighton Park Apartments, Salem Parkway Apartments and West Salem Apartments in Salem; Crystal Lake Apartments in Milwaukie; and The Riviera in Corvallis.

The five loans qualified as green/energy-efficient housing and benefitted from a reduction in mortgage insurance premium, according to Dwight Capital. Josh Sasouness and Josh Hoffman of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews