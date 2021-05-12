Dwight Capital Provides $33M HUD Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Oregon

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

SALEM, MILWAUKIE AND CORVALLIS, ORE. — Dwight Capital has closed $33 million in HUD financing for a portfolio of five market-rate apartment complexes in Oregon.

Totaling 557 units across 26 acres, the portfolio includes Brighton Park Apartments, Salem Parkway Apartments and West Salem Apartments in Salem; Crystal Lake Apartments in Milwaukie; and The Riviera in Corvallis.

The five loans qualified as green/energy-efficient housing and benefitted from a reduction in mortgage insurance premium, according to Dwight Capital. Josh Sasouness and Josh Hoffman of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.