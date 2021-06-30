REBusinessOnline

Dwight Capital Provides $34.2M Loan for Shiloh Commons Mixed-Use Property in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, MONT. — Dwight Capital has closed a $34.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for Shiloh Commons, a mixed-use project located in Billings.

Situated on 7.4 acres, the community features four four-story buildings offering 144 residential units and more than 60,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant space. Community amenities include a fitness center, rooftop picnic area with barbecue stations, concierge services and on-site management. Each building has a one-level underground parking garage.

The loan benefitted from a Green Mortgage Insurance Premium Reduction set at 25 basis points because the property qualifies as green/energy-efficient housing. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the transaction.

