Dwight Capital Provides $34.3M Loan for Refinancing of Midland Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

MIDLAND, TEXAS — New York City-based Dwight Capital has provided a $34.3 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Blue Ridge Apartment Homes, a 290-unit multifamily complex in Midland. Built in 2011, the property consists of 15 residential buildings and 16 ancillary buildings on a 15.5-acre site. Amenities include a business center, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Brandon Baksh of Dwight Capital originated the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.

